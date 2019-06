Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Nigerian federal House of Representatives on Thursday adjourned sine die as the 8th Assembly came to a close amidst jubilation by lawmakers.

The motion for the adjournment was moved by the House Leader Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.

After the motion was seconded and passed, House Speaker Hon Yakubu Dogara hit the gavel to indicate the end of 8th House.