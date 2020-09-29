Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The members of the House of Representatives were, on Tuesday engaged in a heated debate over the decision of the House to recommit the controversial National Water Resource Bill 2020.

After the debate, the Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila ruled that the bill be sent back to the Rules and Business Committee for re-gazetting, to enable the Green Chamber to take the proposed legislation de-novo.

The House had on July 23 adopted a motion to recommit the bill, which was rejected by the 8th Senate, to the Committee of the Whole. However, that resolution has attracted widespread condemnation, with some socio-cultural organisations calling for the rejection of the bill.