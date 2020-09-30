•Caution MDAs against violation of Appropriation Act

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Members of the House of Representatives were locked in a heated debate over the resolution to recommit the controversial National Water Resources Bill to the Committee of the Whole, yesterday.

After the debate which pitched the proponents and opponent, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, ruled that the bill be sent back to the Rules and Business Committee for gazzetting to enable the Green chamber take the proposed legislation de-novo.

The House had on July 23 adopted a motion to recommit the bill, which was rejected by the eighth Senate, to the Committee of the Whole.

However, that resolution attracted widespread condemnatio, with some socio-cultural organisations calling for the rejection of the bill.

Bem Mzendu, member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Benue State, had midway into proceeding, raised observations that the procedure the House adopted in referring the Bill to the Committee of the Whole was a breach of its extant rules.

According to him, the decision to commit the bill to the Committee of the Whole contravened Order 12 ( rules 16,17 and 18 ) of the House Standing Rules, which stipulates that bills from a preceding assembly should be gazetted.

“It is important to emphasise that I have painstakingly searched through all the journals of the House and cannot find where the Bill is gazetted and I stand to be challenged or corrected,” the lawmaker stated.

“I don’t know what is contained in the bill. And my constituents have been asking to know what is contained in the bill. But Mr. Speaker, as l am speaking now, l haven’t seen a copy of the bill and don’t know what it contains.”

Similarly, Uzoma Nkem-Abonta said the House had no business considering the Bill as it conflicts with the 1999 Constitution.

However, Abubakar Fulata and Sada Soli, chairmen, House Committees on Rules and Business and Water Resources, respectively, argued that the committal of the bill to the Committee of the Whole was done in line with the standing rules of the House.

Soli warned that any attempt to subvert the rules of the House will be challenged, stating that, “it is not true that we have no right to consider the bill.”

In his ruling, Gbajabiamila, said there was need for the House to err on the side of caution, noting that,”l am not sure on the issue of gazetting as the bill was recommitted from the last assembly, it’s assumed that it’s gazetted in the last assembly…

“Fundamental issues have been raised. We don’t have to do things that the court will set aside. The bill should be sent back for gazzete and brought back to the floor.”

Meanwhile, Speaker Gbajabiamila has cautioned Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) against violating the provisions of the Appropriation Act.

Gbajabiamila, who gave the warning, while welcoming lawmakers back from their 10-week annual recess, said it had been observed that MDAs were not implementing projects and programmes captured in the Appropriation Act.

He said failure of the MDAs to implement the national budget was tantamount to undermining the developmental efforts of the government. And warned that the House will not hesitate to sanction MDAs found to be complicit.

“There is an ongoing problem of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government failing to implement projects and programmes for which funds have been provided in the Budget. It bears restating that the Appropriation Act is not merely a policy document or a statement of intent. It is the law of the land that binds us all. Any expenditure of public funds outside of the Appropriation Act is a crime, as is a failure to implement programmes and projects for which funds have been allocated and provided.

“But more than that, it is a betrayal of the public trust that undermines faith in the government and frustrates good faith efforts at national development. The House will take action against those who fail in their responsibilities in this regard. I sincerely hope it doesn’t come to that.”

Gbajabiamila added that the House, prior to the recess updated its legislative agenda, to enable it respond more effectively to the effect of COVID-19 on the economy and the general well-being of the citizens.