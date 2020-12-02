Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives was thrown into a rowdy session, yesterday, following motion to summon President Muhammadu Buhari over the killing of 43 farmers in Borno State last Saturday.

However, after a heated session, the House resolved to invite the president to appear before it to explain measures being taken by government to tackle the spate of insecurity in the country, especially in the North East.

The House also called on President Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security.

The Green chamber equally mandated its Committees on Defence and Army to investigate the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) over its preparedness to produce arms for the armed forces.

Ahmed Satomi, had in a motion on the “urgent need to condemn and investigate the insane killing of unarmed farmers in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State” drew the attention of the House to the killing of 43 farmers in Zabarmari village in Borno State by suspected Boko Haram insurgents last weekend.

However, tension started mounting in the chamber, midway into deliberations, when an All Progressives Congress (APC) member representing Damboa/Chibok federal constituency of Borno State, Ahmed Jaha, raised an observation that the entire prayers on the motion was not read.

Jaha, who was one of the sponsors, pointed out that Satomi omitted the prayer that the House invites the president to brief it on the security situation in the country, particularly in the North East.

Consequently, the lawmaker moved that the president be invited to appear before lawmakers in respect of the spate of insecurity.

“Yesterday, the president said he has given them (military) all the support to do the job. And unfortunately they fail to do it.

“Secondly, I said on the floor of this House that we are not taking the battle to their (insurgents’) doorsteps. And everybody resolved that yes, they are not taking the battle to their doorsteps. Yesterday, the president confirmed that this time they should be taking the battle to their door steps

“My amendment is that Mr. President should be invited to explain the security situation in the country, especially in the North East,” Jaha stated.

However, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila appealed to him to withdraw the motion, noting that inviting the president would be counterproductive.

“The prayer is all encompassing. By asking the president to declare a state of emergency, which is part of the prayers, it allows for extra ordinary measures. That singular one prayer is more important than the president coming to tell us anything. So, it is an appeal so that we don’t react based on the passion we feel. Hon, Jaha, I am appealing to you because of what is involved,” Gbajabiamila begged.

Nevertheless, Jaha insisted on his motion, saying it was the collective decision of all the lawmakers from Borno State.

Efforts by the House leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa and Chairman, House Committee on Air Force, Shehu Koko, to speak against the summon of President Buhari was greeted with shouts of: “No. No” by angry lawmaker.

As the House became rowdy, Gbajabiamila quickly called for an executive session.

When the House reconvened plenary one hour later, Jaha was invited to move his motion, which was eventually passed by the House.