Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, will on Thursday , inaugurate the House Special Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution( as amended) .

The Constitution Review Committee, which is chaired by the deputy speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase , is to suprintend over the alteration of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) by the ninth House.

So far no fewer than 42 bills seeking amendments to various parts of the committee has been referred to the Committee.

Wase, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Puma, on Tuesday, stated that the event would be attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Chief Justice of Nigeria( CJN), Ibrahim Tanko among others.

“The 9th House of Representatives pursuant to order 13 Rule 3 of the Standing Orders and in its quest to provide an avenue for national dialogue and bequeath to the nation a realistic and acceptable body of laws recently constituted the House Special Committee on the Review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 ( as amended)”.

“The event, which is coming at a time when we are celebrating our 60th independence Anniversary is expected to usher the House into a period of intense national engagement/conversation where relevant stakeholders and members of the public make their inputs to the constitution review process with a view to enacting laws that reflect the moral values and aspirations of the Nigeria people”, he stated.