Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has said it will adopt electronic voting in arriving at decisions on bills and motions in the chamber.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, who announced this at yesterday’s plenary, said this is part of efforts by the House leadership to ensure more transparency in the conduct of its affairs.

However, Gbajabiamila said the electronic voting, which will likely commence today, will be used only for very critical issues.

He said this will enable constituents know how their representatives vote on critical national issue.

“We will now be having e-voting in this chamber.

“It is not be applicable to all the bills and motions because we have several of them but those that we considered important or critical, we will adopt e-voting.

“You don’t need cards anymore. You just simply press your botton and it will tabulate who voted and what side he voted for.

“And, this is for the purpose of accountability, which we promised Nigerians.

“Everybody has to be accountable to their constituents, to make sure we are doing exactly what they asked us to come and do here. Progress have been made and I believe that by tomorrow (today), it will become operational. “

Meanwhile, Gbajabiamila has announced an ad-hoc committee to review the House Standing Rules.

The committee, which is chaired by Julius Ihonvbere has as members Beni Lar, Jimi Benson, Sada Soli and Idu Igariwey.