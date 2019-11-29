Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The member of the House of Representatives representing Aguata Federal Constituency, Chukwuma Umeoji, yesterday, kicked against the alleged marginalisation of the South East in the recent posting of commissioners of police, across the country.

Umeoji, in an interview with Daily Sun, in Abuja, expressed dismay that out of the 37 commissioners in the 36 commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), only one is from the South East, while the other five geopolitical zones produced between four and 12.

The lawmaker, who is a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), stated that the alleged marginalisation of the South East in the police, armed forces as well as other agencies of government has reached an alarming state.

According this him, the new posting is a violation of the federal character principle and should be condemned.

“The recent posting of the commissioners of police to the 36 states and the FCT have further proven the level of marginalisation only comparable to what was witnessed in apartheid South Africa. The police command distribution is as follows: North West, 12; North East eight; South West seven; South South five; North Central four; South East one. This is due to systematic suppression and delay of promotion of qualified Igbo officers. Over the years, Igbo have been deliberately delayed in the police and armed forces from promotions along the ladder, to make sure that at no time will an Igbo man hold prominent position.”