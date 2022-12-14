From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence has commended the Department of State Services (DSS) for its efforts in tackling criminality in the country..

Chairman of the Committee, Sha’aban Sharada, who spoke during an oversight visit to the DSS headquarters, in Abuja, by lawmakers, said the “DSS stakeholders input approach” has helped in tackling kidnapping, banditry and terrorism in the country.

Sharada noted that oversight visit was aimed at evaluating the performance of the agency’s 2022 budget, as well as ensuring efficient service delivery through judicious public expenditure management.

“It is my pleasure to express my appreciation for working with your organisation cordially for over three years. The mutual corporation has facilitated the organizational achievement of crime reduction through effective intelligence service.

“I want to use this medium to convey my gratitude to the management of the state security service under the leadership of Yusuf Bichi, a man of honour, vision and integrity. This cherished, but rare attitude in many leaders may not be unconnected with his success in transforming the service to attain prominence in the protection of lives and property in Nigeria.

“It is significant to note that the level of crime, especially kidnapping, banditry and terrorism has reduced considerably despite approaching the 2023 general election due to his inclusive approach of utilising stakeholders’ input in the delivery of its statutory mandate of the service, ” the lawmaker stated.

On his part, the Director General of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi assured the lawmakers that service would continue to spend its budgetary allocation judiciously .

According to him, “all you have seen wouldn’t have been possible without your support. It is a promise that whatever that is appropriated to us, we will use it judiciously”.