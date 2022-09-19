From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives is scheduled to meet with the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu and his counterpart in the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, as well as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Tuesday, over the lingering strike in the country’s universities.

The clerk of the House, Yahaya Danzaria, in an invitation to Adamu, which was made available to journalists, on Monday, in Abuja, said the meeting is aimed at finding a solution to stand-off between the government and ASUU.

The clerk noted that the House is worried over the lingering ASUU strike, which has paralyzed academic activities in public universities across the country in the last seven months.

“The House of Representatives is deeply concerned about the renewed strike which seems to have defied all efforts made to find solution or reach agreement between the Federal Government and the striking University lecturers.

“The House is more worried on the negative consequences of the strike on the future and quality of education of our teeming youths who have been kept at home for the past six months despite the intervention of the House and several well-meaning Nigerians overtime to see that the matter was resolved.

“In the light of the foregoing, the House hereby request for another opportunity to come together with Stakeholders and leadership of ASUU to seek a amicable resolution without prejudice to the fact that the matter is already in the Industrial Court.

“You are further required to submit a written presentation of ASUU’s perspective on this matter to the House before the meeting day,” he noted.