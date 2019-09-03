Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs met on Tuesday with the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, and other top brass of the Nigeria Police Force over the rise in insecurity across the country, Daily Sun has learnt.

The parley is also to afford the House an opportunity to mediate in the face-off between the police authority and the Police Service Commission (PSC) over the planned recruitment of 10,000 recruits into the Force, Chairman, House Committee on Police Affairs, Bello Kumo, said.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Bingyadi, the PSC chairman, Musilu Smith, among others.