By Gabriel Dike

A member of the House of Representatives, Prince Kayode Akiolu, has pledged to champion the quest for adequate funding of the 110 Federal Government Colleges nationwide.

Akiolu, who stated this as chairman of the 101st annual inter-house sports competition of Kings College, Lagos, said the Unity Colleges require adequate funding to better the aging facilities and improve academic standard of students.

According to the lawmaker, Kings College made him what he is today and also produced prominent leaders steering the ship of the nation in different fields of endeavour.

Akiolu, who graduated from KC in 1999 and is a federal lawmaker representing Lagos Island 1 constituency, acknowledged the need to restore the old glory of Federal Government Colleges nationwide via adequate funding.

He stated that he intends to reach out to corporate bodies to support Kings College, while also stressing that teachers’ welfare would be his top priority, “My teachers in KC made me what I am today. The old boys must improve the lot of teachers in the college.”

The federal lawmaker acknowledged the importance of sports in the academic life of students, adding that participation in sporting activities would further boost performance in the classroom.

The chairman of the School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) of Kings College, Jani Ibrahim, also an alumnus, described KC as the only secondary school in Nigeria that was created by an Act of Parliament and was established to grown young Nigerians for future leaders.

Ibrahim also said that the products of the college have continued to raise the bar in different areas and, appealed to the various sets to see KC as their responsibility to give back.

Deputy president, Kings College Old Boys Association (KCOBA), Dr. Leke Oshuniyi, acknowledged that facilities in the school have been over-stretched due of over-population thus affecting the academic standard.

Oshuniyi, who have served in various committees of the college in the last 30 years, said during his time, there were about 500 students compared to now with over population due to admission of more students.

“The old boys have it as a duty to ensure the lost glory of KC is restored. During the 100 anniversary, KCOBA donated over N1billion but with over population, it looked like nothing has been done. Old boys will continue to give back to KC,’’ he stressed.

Speaking specifically on the 101st Inter-House competition, Kings College Principal, Mr. Andrew Agada, said sporting activities helps prepare students for leadership, learning through observation, remain focus and that it also boost their self-esteem.

Agada explained that at 101st Inter-House Sports, students would compete in athletics as football event had been concluded. He said the college did not hold the sporting event for two years because of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “KC is giving the students opportunity to express talents in different sporting activities. Aside academic performance, we encourage our students to do well in sports. We expect to discover many talents. Two of our students were invited to the national camp.’’

The principal said KC is looking forward to producing great sportsmen to represent the country in international events.