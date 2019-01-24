Godwin Tsa and Lukman Olabiyi

A high court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has ordered accelerated hearing in a suit seeking to sack a member of the House of Representatives, Chukwuegbo Gregory, over alleged non-possession of first school leaving certificate.

Justice Valentine Ashi, who made the order for expeditious hearing of the suit, warned parties not to indulge in any acts or practise that might delay the matter.

He accordingly directed that hearing notices and other processes should be served on all parties before January 29, the next adjourned date.

Similarly, a registered voter from Ward 7, Olorunda Local Government Area of Osun State, Mr. Ibraheem Khalid, has dragged the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate, Ganiyu Ayobami Olaoluwa, before the Federal High Court, Osogbo, over alleged falsification of his O’ level result. Oluoluwa and INEC are first and second respondents in the suit, respectively.

The plaintiff is praying the court to disqualify Olaoluwa from contesting the Osun Central senatorial election.

Khalid also wants the court’s declaration that the information contained in the resume attached to the affidavit in support of particulars of candidates of the first defendant and submitted by the first defendant to the second defendant that the first defendant attended and/or obtained a school certificate from Ikosi High School between 1982 and 1988 was false.

Khalid alleged that Olaoluwa neither attended school nor obtained a school certificate from Ikosi High School as deposed to by the PDP candidate in the electoral forms submitted to the INEC.

No date has been fixed for hearing and the defendant is yet to file a response.