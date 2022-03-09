From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A member of House of Representatives, Hon Teejay Yusuf, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) should bury itself in shame over the court ruling on the Ebonyi Governor, Dave Umahi and and his Deputy, Dr. Eric Igwe.

“When Umahi was decamping, we were not playing politics when we genuinely warned APC that they were inheriting PDP’s biggest problem in that part of the federation. Now, the party’s claim about respect for democratic standards and the rule of law is being put to question by the governor,” Yusuf, representing Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency in Kogi state said.

While urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) withdraws the certificate of return issued to them, Hon Yusuf advised the governor on the need for restraint, civility and tact in his comments that concern the Judiciary.

In a press statement he issued on Wednesday, the Kogi state Federal legislator stated that; “It is highly regrettable and unfortunate that he resorted to indecent verbal vituperations to rubbish the judicial arm of government.

“Why would a chief executive of a state with his wealth of experience, exposure and academic records demonstrate executive rascality by making such indecorous and intemperate comment against the judiciary and democratic processes?

“It is highly regrettable and unfortunate that he resorted to illogical reasoning, and indecent verbal vituperations to rubbish the judiciary arm of government and by extension, our hard-won democracy.

“Without any reservation, the APC should feel ashamed that it parades elements with anti-democratic credentials among its top ranks and it is the hypocrisy of the highest order for the party to make any false claim about progressive ideals,” Hon Teejay Yusuf stated.