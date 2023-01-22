From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A member of the House of Representatives, Hafiz Kawu Tarauni has risen in defence of the debt profile of the present administration, insisting that the external loans were targeted at critical infrastructure that would benefit the economy.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the Correspondents Chapel in Kano, Sunday, he stressed that unlike past administrations that borrowed loans to pay salaries, Buhari’s infrastructural loans would fund itself.

Hafiz, who was Personal Assistant on Economy in the office of the Vice President between 2015 and 2019, affirmed that most of these loans were dedicated to the funding of the rail projects across the country.

Hafiz, who represents Tarauni Federal Constituency also prayed the next administration to focus more on revenue generation and blocking of leagakes within the system,saying the problem of leakages had remained the bane of past administrations of the country.

Speaking further. Hafiz disclosed that the House has passed two bills, one for the establishment of a Federal University of Agriculture. Kano and the other for the establishment of a Federal Medical Center, in Kano., stressing that the bills are currently awaiting the assent by President Buhari. End.

Hafiz, who is the promoter of these two critical bills stressed that several states in the country who do not have the population of Kano, have a teaching hospital and a medical center.

Hon. Hafiz who promised to dwell more on human capital development if given the chance by his people to represent them at the lower chamber.