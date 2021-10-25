From Timothy Olanrewaju Maidugur

House of Representatives member in Borno State, Hon. Ahmed Satomi (Jere Federal Constituency) has donated 250 milling machines for rice farmers in his constituency.

Satomi while giving out the machines to rice farmers in five communities in Jere Local Government weekend, said the intervention was aimed at making rice processing easy and seamless for the local farmers, and improving their economy as well.

“We are approaching the harvest period and I asked myself what I do to make my people self-reliance and better their economy especially the GDP of the area,” he told newsmen shortly after the distribution of the machine at Jere near Maiduguri.

He said majority of people in his constituency are farmers. He said he has earlier assisted the farmers with seedlings and fertilizers

“This latest intervention is to help them process their rice after harvest to add value to what they are doing. This is why we are given them 150 kg per hours milling machines which can make maize and rice grill,” he disclosed.

He said though the state currently face challenge of power supply but disclosed his constituency proposes to establish a community hub with generator that could power the milling machines

“We recognised there is electricity challenge in Borno but we don’t want this problem to be a hindrance,” he said.

Beneficiaries include farmers from Alau, Dusima, and Zabarmari in Jere Local Government, where Boko Haram murdered over 80 on on their farmlands on 28th November, 2020. The area is known for high production of rice, grains and vegetables.