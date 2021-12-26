From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

It was a joyful Christmas celebration for the people of Nembe/ Brass Federal Constituency as the member representing Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon Israel Sunny- Goli empowered them with 576 motor bikes to ease movement and empower the people economically in the rural areas.

He also disclosed that 40 Mini Buses and N4 Million cash would also be shared in the second phase of the empowerment programme to round-up 2021.

According to him the empowerment is meant to economically empower his people was done deliberately to reduce poverty and to check economic backwardness amongst his Constituents.

The federal lawmaker who spoke over the weekend during the handing over of the bikes to his constituents in Nembe and Brass Local Government Areas at the Ox- Bow Lake Pavilion, Yenagoa called on the beneficiaries of the empowerment programme to make good use of the items given to them.

He assured those who were not captured in this year’s empowerment to be patient, adding that plans are underway to ensure that more persons are carried along in 2022.

Sunny- Goli commended the Brass and Nembe people for the massive support he has enjoyed from them since he was elected, and urged them to extend the gesture to other public officeholders, particularly lawmakers from the area.

Fielding questions from journalists, Sunny- Goli implored people in the area who are yet to obtain their permanent voter cards to do so ahead of all upcoming elections.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, represented by a former member of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Ayobegha James, commended the federal lawmaker for coming back home to empower members of his constituency and called on the constituents to support him in all his doings.

He also enjoined the beneficiaries not to sell the motor bikes but engage in productive means that will provide the needed income.

The Chairman of the occasion and a former member of the national assembly, Senator Nimi Bariagh Amange called on the members of the Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency to support Hon. Sunny-Goli, describing him as a good political follower that has become a good leader.

He seized the opportunity to debunk the claims that constituency funds appropriated by the executive are collected and squandered by the federal lawmakers instead of the allocated infrastructural development.