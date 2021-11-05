Dignitaries from all works of life are expected to grace the 8th edition of the Face of Ajegunle (FOA) pageant billed for December 12, 2021 at the Abayomi Awodiora Hall, Oregie, Ajegunle, Lagos.

The founder and organiser of the event, Lucee Akaedu said FOA is an

institution aimed at transforming the lives of young women in the Ajegunle community. “The institution has been committed to improving the lives of young girls since 2014.

Over the last seven years, the institution has trained close to 1000 girls through pageantry, skill acquisition, community development and seminars. These girls in turn are representing the institution well and excelling at their various endeavours,” she said.

She added: “we prefer to call FOA an institution, because we train young girls to become better in leadership and attitude, dress ethics, speech, grammar and phonetics, entrepreneurship and business management, self confidence and personal development, health and hygiene, catwalk and poise, makeup artistry, shoe cobbling, Ankara bags and accessories, event management and planning, event decoration and a whole lot more.”

She said expected at the event are: Hon. Fatai Adekunle Ayoola, chairman, Ajeromi Ifelodun council,

Kolawole Taiwo, Member, House of Representatives- Ajeromi Ifelodun constituency, and a host of other dignitaries.

