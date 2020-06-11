Romanus Okoye

Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, has called on concerned authorities to probe the Otuocha-Ibaji-Abuja federal road project awarded to a construction company since 2009 without anything to show for till now.

Obidigwe who moved the motion on the floor on the Green Chambers during the first anniversary of the current ninth assembly said that the project had remained stagnant despite the huge sum of N7,173, 909,755.40 released to the contractor.

The lawmaker said that the road when completed, will make it easier for travelers from the southeast to get to Abuja within three hours instead of journeying through Benin that is the case now. He urged the House Committee on Works and the Minister of Works to commence investigations as soon as possible and also ensure that more funds are budgeted for it in the 2021 budget to reduce the suffering of the people in the area.

The lawmaker said that the road is very strategic as it transverses major agrarian communities in Anambra and Kogi states who engage in agriculture as their main occupation and need motorable road to transport their produce to where it may be needed.