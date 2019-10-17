Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The member representing Nembe/Brass Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Israel Sunny-Goli has queried recent employments in the National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILD) which excluded Bayelsans.

In a letter he personally signed and addressed to the Director-General with reference number ISG/HOR/053 titled Lopsided Recent Employment in NILDS, he expressed dismay that out of the 40 appointments no Bayelsan was considered. Equally, he stated that it was sad that there was no Bayelsan among the about 200 employees of the Institute, a situation he argued is against the spirit and letter of the federal character principle. He called on the Director-General to take urgent steps and correct the anomaly and give qualified Bayelsans their due chance in the Institute.

The letter read in part: “It has come to my notice that more than 40 people have been employed on permanent and temporary basis in the National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILD) within the last three months. To my greatest dismay, however, none of the new employees in NILDS is from Bayelsa. This is to say the least against the spirit and principle of federal character as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“I am also aware that for the about 200 employees in NILDS none is from Bayelsa State. It is on this note that I wish to implore you to immediately address this clear case of discrimination of my people.”