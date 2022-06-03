By Zika Bobby

The member representing Idemili North/South Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Obinna Chidoka has raised the alarm over security breach at his office.

He said suspected burglars broke into his office and took away two desktops belonging to his aide and staff. The incident is coming few days after the lawmaker emerged the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stand for reelection in 2023 poll. The lawmaker in a statement expressed fear that his life was not safe as the circumstances surrounding the incident is yet to be unraveled. He said he was shocked and still frightened because he doesn’t know if the burglars planted explosive devices inside his office with the intention to kill him or planted any suspicious package to incriminate him, given his soaring popularity ahead of the 2023 poll.

The lawmaker said he had written to Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Director Sergeant at Arm of the National Assembly, Clerk of the National Assembly, Divisional Police Office (DPO) National Assembly and The Department of State Security (DSS) National Assembly, demanding for a thorough investigation on the breach.

