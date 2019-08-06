Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives, yesterday, condemned the killing of a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Paul Offu, in Awgu, Enugu State, by gunmen last week.

The caucus, in a statement by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, charged the Federal Government to take urgent steps to curtail the spate of insecurity in the country.

The opposition caucus, while decrying the level of insecurity in the country, urged the government to rise to the occasion, especially as the primary purpose of government was the security of the lives and property of citizens.

“We sympathise with the Government and people of Enugu State as well as the Catholic Church over the mindless killing of the late Rev. Fr. Paul Offu.

“We are worried about the rising spate of insecurity across the country. This grievous incident as well as other incidents of violent crimes like banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, and armed robbery will certainly receive full legislative attention upon the resumption of plenary.

“The Caucus calls on the Federal Government to rise to its primary constitutional responsibility, being the promotion of the welfare of citizens and protection of their lives and property. More so since all the instruments of security, including all the security agencies, are vested in the Federal Government,” it stated.