Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives minority caucus has said that it will continue to hold the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government accountable to the people.

The minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Legal Matters, Oyomira Idahosa, on Tuesday, said the opposition lawmakers are conscious of the confidence reposed on them by Nigerians at this critical time and cannot afford to disappoint the country.

Elumelu noted that so far opposition lawmakers in the House have been playing key roles in the unearthing of corruption in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The minority leader stated a statement credited to former deputy national publicity secretary of the APC, Timi Frank, allegedly accusing opposition lawmakers of being indifferent to ongoing probes of alleged corruption in MDAs was uncharitable to members of the minority caucus.

He stated that the oposition lawmakers in the National Assembly ” have never and will never compromise or shy away from its legislative duties at any time, even at the risk of their lives.”

Elumelu added that the accusation is probably borne out of a misunderstanding of the legislative processes, especially as it relates to the listing and presentation of motions, bills and other activities at plenary and committee levels in the parliament.

According to him, ” for the avoidance of doubt, the minority caucus has been at the center of unearthing and exposing acts of corruption in this administration. Our efforts contributed to various corruption investigations both within and outside the National Assembly, and we will never relent in this onerous task.

“The minority caucus has been extensively vocal on the floor in the fight against corruption as well as in holding government accountable in all sectors of our national life.

“The roles of opposition members in the National Assembly in unearthing corruption as well as investigating of indicted persons are in the public domain.

“The opposition lawmakers are indeed aware of the confidence reposed on it by Nigerians at this critical time in our national history and we will never relent in holding government accountable in the interest of Nigerians

“The minority caucus assures Nigerians that it is fully on course and will never compromise its stance against corruption and in exposing all corrupt persons, no matter how highly placed.”