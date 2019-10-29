Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives minority caucus has expressed concerns over Operation Positive Identification (OPI), planned by the Nigeria Army.

Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, in a statement, yesterday, said the planned nationwide operation, where citizens are expected to identify themselves with proofs of national identity cards, international passports, among others, is a recipe for the militarilization of the country and an infringement on the fundamental human rights of Nigerians.

Elumelu, expressed the fear that the military operation amounts to an indirect imposition of a state of emergency in the country by the Army.

According to him, military operations involving direct contact and the regulating of civilians could lead to abuses. Elumelu said, opposition parties appreciate efforts by security agencies to safeguard lives and property, but faulted the planned military operation as it wont help matters.

“The plan, if allowed, would downgrade innocent Nigerians to suspects and conquered people in their own country. It could strip citizens of constitutionally guaranteed freedom of movement and instill fear, anxiety and panic in the entire polity. Many Nigerians, particularly those living in rural areas would be victimised, as there has not been enough public sensitization for such security operation.