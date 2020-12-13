The minority caucus of the House of Representatives has rejected the appointment of a sole administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The caucus, in statement, by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, on Sunday, described the appointment as a disservice to the people of the Niger Delta region.

According to the opposition lawmakers, the appointment of a sole administrator for the NDDC is a “further pathway to deprive the people of the Niger Delta of the much desired infrastructural development in their area”.

Consequently, they called on President Buhari to inaugurate a governing board for the NDDC as required by the Act establishing the commission, without further delay.

“The recourse to a sole administrator instead of the governing board, is ill-advised, as it will promote corruption, alienate the people, trigger disagreements and worsen the managerial sleaze that is crippling the commission and impeding the development of the area.

“The earlier resort to an Interim Management Committee and now a sole administrator, instead of a governing board, has heightened apprehensions in the region. This is not healthy, particularly given the strategic place the Niger Delta occupies in national economy and development.

“Our caucus therefore urges President Buhari to douse the tension by immediately inaugurating a governing board for the NDDC as provided for in the establishment Act, so that the people of the Niger Delta region can start enjoying the much-needed infrastructural development through a properly constituted commission”, the caucus stated.