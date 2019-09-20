Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The leadership crisis rocking the minority caucus of the House of Representatives seem to have taken a toll on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), as Senators Walid Jibrin and Adolphus Wabara, chairman and secretary of the board respectively, openly disagreed, yesterday, over the report of the panel.

The panel is headed by former president of the Senate, Iyorchia Ayu.

Jibrin at a press briefing in Abuja had told journalists that the report of the Ayu committee, which was submitted to the board recently, was still being considered.

“It is an internal matter and we are handling it internally, nothing has been concluded on the report yet,” he said..

However, a visibly angry Wabara disagreed with the BoT chairman, saying that the report had been considered and submitted to the National Working Committee (NWC).

“As far as I know, we considered the report and concluded everything about it and submitted it to the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, who is equally a member of the BoT. “

But Jibrin retorted: “I am the chairman of the BoT and I insist that we have not concluded deliberation on the report, so we have not submitted it”

In response, the BoT secretary stated: “No! We have concluded deliberation on the report and we have submitted it to the National Chairman . I am not a kid”