Deputy Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu, has congratulated the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Prof. Aloysius-Michaels Okolie, saying he has what it takes to lead the institution to greater height.

This was even as he extolled Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for appointing the substantive Vice Chancellor from his Awgu constituency.

The lawmaker, who represents Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency, stated this in a statement, yesterday, saying: “I congratulate Prof. Aloysius-Michaels Okolie on his appointment as the Vice Chancellor of ESUT. This is a great choice by His Excellency the Governor. By his combined credentials as high-flying academic, administrative pedigrees, and understanding of labour relations as the Chairman of University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), I believe Prof. Okolie has all that it takes to lead ESUT to greater heights. He is well equiped and positioned catalyse excellence by bringing out the best in the lecturers, non-academic staff, students, and the entire university community.

“On behalf of my constituents, I appreciate our Governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for appointing a substantive Vice Chancellor from Awgu in Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency. I am supremely confident that Prof. Okolie will make the Governor and our State proud. He will justify the immense trust reposed in him.”