From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has commenced work on a bill for the establishment of National Polytechnic Commission.

The bill which is sponsored by Farah Dagogo, member representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency of Rivers State, has already scaled first reading in the House.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The proposed National Polytechnic Commission, when established will be saddled with the responsibility of supervising, regulating and coordinating polytechnic education in the country.

According to the legislative brief Section 4(1b) of the bill empowers the proposed commission to “prepare, after consultation with all the state governments, the polytechnics, the National Manpower Board and such other bodies it considers appropriate, periodic master plans for the balanced and coordinated development of all polytechnics in Nigeria’

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Section 4(1bi) listed its development plans to include, ” general programme to be pursued by the polytechnics, in order to ensure that they are fully adequate to meet national needs and objectives.

While Section 5(2) of the bill, states that “the Executive Secretary shall be the Chief Executive Officer of the Commission and shall be responsible for the execution of the policy of the Commission and the day-to-day running of the affairs of the Commission.’

Also, Section 8(1) provides for the establishment 9f a National Polytechnics Commission Fund. Section 8(3) was categorical that ‘ disbursement from the fund shall be made in accordance with rules made under section 23 of the Finance (Control and Management) Act and,, without prejudice to the foregoing, rule (26) of the Public Funds of the Federation (Disbursement) Rules, shall continue in force and have effect, as if made under this subsection ‘.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Membership of the Commission, to be appointed by the President, shall consist of a Chairman and one representative each from the Federal Ministry of Education, Health and Finance and one representative from the Association of Polytechnic Rectors amongst others.