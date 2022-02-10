From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, yesterday, passed for second reading, a bill seeking to outlaw medical tourism for public officials on the expense of the government, except on the recommendation of a medical board.

The bill which is seeking to amend the National Health Act 2014, is sponsored by the member representing Esan North East/ Esan South West Federal Constituency of Edo State, Sergius Ogun.

The proposed legislation prescribed a fine of N500,000 or seven years imprisonment or both for violators.

However, there was a mild drama during the debate on the bill, as Ibrahim Isiaka, who seconded the bill for second reading sought to withdraw his support for the proposed legislation.

Isiaka, who raised a point of order, while Ogun was leading debate on the bill, told the House that he wanted to withdraw his support, as the views the sponsor was canvassing was different from what he saw in the bill.

However, deputy speaker Idris Wase, who presided over the plenary, ruled him out of order. Wase, in his ruling explained that the House rules does not have provision for members, who had seconded motions to withdraw their support.

Ogun, in his lead debate, had said that the bill is aimed at imposing sanctions on public officers who violate Section 46 of the principal act, which prohibits indiscriminate medical tourism for public officials.

The lawmaker explained that athough, Section 46 of the Principal Act stipulates that no public official shall be go for medical treatment abroad, at the expense of the government, except on the recommendation of medical board and approval of the Minister or Commissioner of Health, the law was constantly breached, because of the absence of sanctions.