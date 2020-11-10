Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has said the decision to allow FRSC officials bear arms does not lie with the committee. Mayowa made the clarification when he reacted to media reports which quoted the committee to have approved the FRSC officials to bear arms.

Mayowa said at a press briefing in Abuja, that though Section 19 of the FRSC 2007 Act empowers FRSC operatives to bear arms in areas where they are exposed to risk, the position of the Committee is that the Act should be reviewed if the people are not comfortable with it.

He said the House is committed to the safety of lives of all Nigerians on the highways, including men and officers of the FRSC and would work towards achieving the objectives.

Mayowa, who decried the attacks on officers and men of the FRSC on duty, said the committee believed that something must be done about the ugly situation.

“We were with the Road Safety Commission for budget defence, and in that meeting, we stated that owe it as a duty to protect lives and property on our roads, and the corps marshal made some reports concerning the harassment, molestation and killings of his men.

“And we responded as a committee that is sensitive to the plight of Nigerians; we made it clear that as a matter of fact we owe a duty to ensure safety on our roads. The road safety personnels are Nigerians. The road users are Nigerians.

“We made reference to an existing law. FRSC Act 2017 . section 19 made it clear that those exposed to risks should be protected by way of giving arms to them; but we say a committee should be set up. One, We are not saying road safety should carry arms or should not carry arms. But we are saying if you have a law and you don’t like the law, what you do is to call for an amendment. And there will be a public hearing. From that public hearing the people will make their contribution, where necessary.

“We said we will meet with the FRSC, the SGF, which is the supervisory body, so that we can come together and see what can be done so that we don’t keep losing our men to hoodlums.”