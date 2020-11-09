Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has resolved to set up a committee to look into the Federal Road Safety Commission Act 2007, especially Section 19 of the Act, which empowers officers of the corps to bear arms in certain circumstances.

The chairman, House Committee on FRSC, Akinfolarin Mayowa, stated this on Monday, at a press briefing in Abuja, while reacting to a media report that it has asked officers and men of the corps to begin to bear arms.

The lawmaker stated that though Section 19 of the FRSC 2007 Act, empowers the men and corps to bear arms in areas where they are exposed to risk, the position of the Committee is that the Act should be reviewed if the people are not comfortable with it.

He said the House is committed to the safety of lives of all Nigerians on the highways, including men and officers of the FRSC and would work towards achieving the objectives.

Mayowa, who decried the attacks on officers and men of the FRSC on duty, said the committee believed that something must be done about the ugly situation.