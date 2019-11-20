Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Women in Parliament is pushing for death penalty for rapists.

Its chairman, Taiwo Oluga, who disclosed this in Abuja, yesterday, said the proposed law is part of efforts aimed at containing incidences of rape in the country.

She expressed the confidence that the law if enacted, it would make it difficult for anyone to contemplate rape.

The lawmaker said her Committee is working with the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on the possibility of creating an anti-rape squad to tackle offenders.

“The rate at which girls are being ridiculed, molested, raped is saddening. We have spoken to the NCSDC that we want them to create a special anti-rape unit. We are even proposing that the penalty will make it difficult for any man to rape.”

Meanwhile, the House has directed the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to suspend all financial transactions, except for personnel cost, for allegedly failing to submit its 2019 budget to the National Assembly for approval.

The House also summoned the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and the NDDC Board to explain why it was spending funds not appropriated by the National Assembly.

The Green chamber mandated its Committee on NDDC to undertake a comprehensive investigation of the finances of the NDDC in the past three years and report back in four weeks for further actions. This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Benjamin Kalu under matters of urgent public importance.