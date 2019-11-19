Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Women in Parliament has said it is pushing for a law to provide death penalty for rapists in the country.

The chairman of the committee, Taiwo Oluga, who disclosed this in Abuja, on Tuesday, said the proposed law is part of efforts aimed at containing the rising incidence of rape in the country.

Oluga stated that when the law is eventually enacted, it is will be difficult for anyone to contemplate indulging in rape.

Besides, the lawmaker said her Committee is talking with the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on the possibility of creating an anti -rape squad that will be saddled with the responsibility of tackling rape related cases.

She expressed dismay that the girl child has become an endangered specie and stated that in line with the legislative agenda of the ninth House, the parliament will work assiduously to protect the rights of women and girls in the country.

According to her, “The rate at which our girls are being ridiculed; molested, is saddening…We (the Committee) are even proposing that the penalty for rape–by the time we finish with the bill, it will be difficult for any man to go into rape, because it is very sad the way it is going; infact I would like that death should be the penalty of any man that tries to rape”.