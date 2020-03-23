Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
There are indications that the House of Representatives may suspend plenary this week as anxiety continues to mount over the corona virus.
Daily Sun gathered that the leadership of the House met yesterday to evaluate the situation, but the chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, told our correspondent in a telephone inter- view that he was yet to be briefed on the outcome of the meeting.
The House spokesman disclosed that the Green Chamber was critically evaluating the situation and would take a decision on whether or not to sus- pend plenary before the week runs off. He told journalists that it will be unpatriotic for any lawmaker to evade checks put in place by the government at the various airports to check passengers for the virus.
Responding to the leaked letter purportedly written by the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, to the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, over the refusal of members of the House to submit themselves for airport checks, he said, “Though we have not confirmed the authenticity of where that memo originated from as an official document, we have to look beyond that at the content of the memo no matter where it originated from. It is pointing to the fact that this particular virus is no respecter of persons. There is a particular equipment to help screen people who are coming into the country or going out that we’ve seen in other airports, Nigeria should make use of such things.
“I doubt if any member of the House will pass through that place and not be checked. But if there is anyone who did without submitting him/herself for this important check, then it is wrong and unpatriotic.”
Leave a Reply