From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has passed a bill for the establishment of a Federal Medical Centre in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The bill, which was read for the third time and passed, at Tuesday’s plenary, was sponsored by members representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency of Rivers State and 12 others.

The proposed Federal Medical Centre is expected to cater for the people of Bonny and environs.

Dagogo, had in his lead debate, during the second reading of the bill, told the House that existing health facilities in the area are not capable to handle serious health challenges.

According to him, ‘currently, existing facilities look more like mere consulting clinics. Besides, Bonny is an Island, that grapples with many security challenges on the waterway. So, no medical Centre in the Area can withstand an outbreak of serious epidemic or hazards caused by industrial or social-related activities.

‘The absence of a good Secondary Health Care facility is a concern to the residents, and this has led to vociferous calls and clamour for the provision of an improved health care system, hence, this Bill, which seeks to establish a Federal Medical Centre in Bonny, Rivers State in order to assuage the health needs of the people, given its peculiar location, and the related industrial activities ongoing in the Island.’