From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading a bill for the establishment of a Federal Polytechnic, in Ayete, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The bill, which has been referred to the House Committee on Tertiary Education, is sponsored by Ajibola Muraina, member representing Ibarapa North/Ibarapa Central Federal Constituency of Oyo State.

Muraina, in his lead debate, said the polytechnic, if established will help to promote science and technology in the country.

The lawmaker noted the proposed polytechnic will also help to create more space for admission to tertiary institutions in the country, as well as serve as a centre for research in science and technology in the country.

“When Nigeria adopted the 3-6-6-4 educational policy, the intention of the policy was to promote science and technology in the curriculum of secondary school education.

“This policy is in tandem with STEM education. STEM education is the intentional integration of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, and their associated practices to create a student-centered learning environment in which students investigate and engineer solutions to problems, and construct evidence-based explanations of real-world phenomena.

“For Nigeria to key into this concept, polytechnics have a very crucial role to play. The establishment of this polytechnic is one of the several steps to promote and sustain STEM Education system Nigeria,” Muraina stated.