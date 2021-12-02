From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading a bill for the establishment of a federal polytechnic, in Tombia, Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The bill is sponsored by the member representing Degema/ Bonny Federal Constituency of Rivers State in the Green chamber, Farah Dagogo.

Dagogo, in his lead debate, said the proposed legislation is aimed at giving a boost to technical education and technology transfer in the country.

Besides, the lawmaker noted that the proposed polytechnic will also focus on Science, Technology, Engineering , Arts and Mathematics( STEAM) model of education.

According to him, “today, STEAM education is all about preparing our future leaders for a digital age, and understanding the new world around them. Mr. Speaker and my colleagues, may I use this medium to submit that if you are looking for an area of study that will prepare you for a successful career, consider entering into the STEAM field, because it is the future of every nation.

“With a STEAM Education, you would be well-equipped to enter into a satisfying and lucrative field after graduation, with provision of skills that can translate favourably to any workplace environment.

” The imperatives of STEAM education cannot be under estimated, because it equips students with competencies that will enable them to overcome personal challenges, pursue careers in technical fields such as software engineering or artificial intelligence, find creative solutions to difficult problems, and understand how the world works.

” Mr. Speaker and my distinguished colleagues, the idea of STEAM brings together five major disciplines that create an inclusive inter connectivity in learning environment and this encourages active participation and collaboration of all in problem solving.

” Thus, the Polytechnic Tombia , Rivers State aims to offer a holistic approach for students to simultaneously exercise from both left and right sides of their brain in creativity, innovation, critical thinking, problem solving and communication skills that will galvanise them to become champions of the new age, as they would need to do in the 21st century working environment. ”

