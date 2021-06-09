From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, passed for second reading a bill seeking to establish the Nigeria Navy University.

The proposed institution, which is to be known as Admiralty University, is to be located in Ibusa, Delta State.

The sponsor of the bill, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, in his lead debate, said the proposed university, when established will will offer courses in military policy, logistics and strategy among others.

According to him, the institution with also encourage and promote scholarship and conduct research in selected fields of learning and human endeavour, including entrepreneurship skills and “enhance the diffusion of knowledge throughout Nigeria in general and the Nigerian Army in particular.”

Gagdi noted that “this Bill seeks to establish the Admiralty University of Nigeria, Ibusa as conventional university with selected programmes, limited and focused faculties to promote scholarship, research and other means of advancement of knowledge and its practical application to military hardware and software, and provide an opportunity of acquiring a higher and liberal education in Nigeria”.

“It will also promote research and other means of advancement of knowledge and its practical application to military hardware and software, social, cultural, economic, scientific and technological situations, stimulate, particularly through teaching (and research, interest in and appreciation of military policy, logistics and strategy.

“It will also encourage and promote scholarship and conduct research in selected fields of learning and human endeavour including entrepreneurship skills, enhance the diffusion of knowledge throughout Nigeria in general and the Nigerian Army in particular; and undertake other activities appropriate for a university.”