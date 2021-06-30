From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, passed for second reading, a bill seeking to empower state Houses of Assembly to create local government areas.

The bill is sponsored by the member representing Okpe/ Sapele/ Uvwie federal constituency of Delta State, Oberuakpefe Afe.

Afe, in his lead debate, said the proposed legislation is aimed at strengthening the local government as the third tier of government,as well as making the creation of council areas more flexible.

According to him, the bill if passed into law would empower state Houses of Assembly to create local government areas in their respective states, as well as empower local government area to more responsibilities.