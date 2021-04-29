From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading a bill for the establishment of the Public Service Institute of Nigeria ( PSIN).

The bill is sponsored by the member representing Njikoka/Anaocha/ Dunukofia Federal Constituency of Anambra State, Dozie Nwankwo.

Nwankwo, in his lead debate, stated that the proposed legislation is intended to give legal backing to the Institute, which established during the President Olusegun Obasanjo administration.

The lawmaker that although the federal government has allocated over N7billion to the PSIN since, its establishment, there is no statutory laws to guide the institute.

” The purpose of this bill is to fill the lacuna, which has been in existence since the establishment of the institute. It is apt to note that since the inception of the PSIN, there is no statutory law enacted by parliament to regulate the objectives, powers and functions of the Institute.

” The Institute cannot be sued neither can it sue, because it is yet to be an established legal entity of its own.

” In every budgetary year, funds are allocated to this Institute in order to achieve their objectives, but without being backed by law, we cannot affirm that these funds are properly and judiciously expended as expected like in every other government organization,” Nwankwo stated.