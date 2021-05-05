From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, yesterday, passed for second reading a bill seeking to provide legal backing for National Social Investment Programme, (NSIP).

The bill is sponsored by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and 11 others.

NSIP was introduced by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and includes N-power, conditional cash transfer, home-grown school feeding, market moni and trader-moni.

Manu Soro, who led debate on the proposed legislation, said despite the significance of the NSIP as a source of empowerment and human capital development, it lacked the legal framework to function.

Soro noted that the bill seeks to create a legal backing for the programme and create a trust fund, which will facilitate effective coordination of the NSIP and guarantee its sustainability beyond the present administration.