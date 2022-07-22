From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives, yesterday, passed for second reading a bill seeking to make Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) result valid for four years.

The proposed legislation, which seeks to alter the JAMB Act, 2021 and sponsored by Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has as its title: “A bill for act to amend the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (Establishment ETC Act, 2022) and other related matters.”

Akande-Sadipe, while leading debate on the bill, said the JAMB is should not be valid for only one year. She said only few of those who write the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), which is conducted by JAMB, are admitted into tertiary institutions.

According to her, “when you look at the number of students that apply for university admission every year and the number admitted, it’s definitely not their fault so why should they be penalised.

“Everywhere in the world, there is no such examination that is valid for one year. But, here in Nigeria, if you are not admitted in one year with the result, you will have to repeat JAMB again. It’s unfair.