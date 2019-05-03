Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, yesterday, directed the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in Safana/ Batsari/ Dan Musa Federal Constituency of Kastina State, as well as deploy military in the area to check criminal activities in the constituency.

It also summoned President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before it to explain measures the government is taking to address the spate of insecurity across the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Ahmed Safana on the need for government to intervene in wanton killing of innocent persons, destruction of property by armed robbers and kidnappers in the area.

This is the second time the House will be summoning the president to appear before it over rising insecurity nationwide, in three weeks.

The Green Chamber had on April 11 summoned President Buhari to appear before it within 48 hours to explain to Nigerians the efforts of the government to improve security in the country, noting that failure to honour the summon will mean that he lacked solution to the security challenges in the country.

Safana, in his lead debate, informed the House that various communities in his constituency were currently under seige by bandits armed with sophisticated weapons.

The lawmaker noted that the bandits operate both at night and in the day, killing and abducting people.

He said regrettably the killings have continued as security agencies seem not to be proactive, despite tip off from members of the affected communities.

Contributing to the debate, members of the House expressed worry over the deteriorating security situation in the country, stating that no part of the country was safe.

The lawmakers stated that the spate of banditry, kidnapping and violent crimes across the country is a failure of the executive arm of government, which controls the security agencies, to live up to its responsibilities.

The lawmakers, who queried the essence of government if people were killed with impunity on daily basis, called on the government to show more commitment to the protection of lives and property nationwide.

According to them, the situation is so bad that even army generals cannot travel through the dreaded Abuja-Kaduna Expressway..

Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, Edward Pwajok noted that “this thing is happening all over the country. We have failed. It is very sad. A spade should be called a spade. Action should be taken let us take action to save our country.”

Bashir Baballe said there was need for the parliament to interface with the executive arm over the security situation in the country,before the expiration of the eight Assembly.

He stated that it is obvious that bandits, kidnappers and other criminals unleashing mayhem across the country were undermining state.

He said it was unfortunate that despite controlling top security architecture in the country, the North remains the cauldron of killings and kidnappings for ransom.

“We need to rub minds. Where are the people coming from? We should ask ourselves some vital questions. Where are they coming from. We need to engage the executive before the end of this assembly and find a lasting solution,” Baballe stated.