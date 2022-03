100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday,voted for local government autonomy in the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution ( as amended).

The House also voted for the abrogation of the states/ local government joint account, as well as financial autonomy for the states legislature and judiciary.

Details later