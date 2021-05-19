From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, yesterday, passed for second reading, a bill seeking to provide for the procedure and ceremony for transition and assumption of office of the President-elect and Vice President-elect

The proposed legislation entitled Transition and Assumption of Office Bill 2020, is sponsored by Kpam Sokpo.

The bill seeks to establish a Transition Committee, which shall be saddled with task of facilitating the handover process by the outgoing administration to the president-elect and vice president-elect.

The Committee shall also coordinate the briefing of the president-elect and vice president-elect by relevant public officials, as well as organise for their security. The proposed legislation also provides for the establishment of transition fund from which the committee shall fund its activities.

Sokpo, in his lead debate, said the bill is imperative to ensure an orderly transition process from one administration to another.

He said the bill, if passed into law, would help to deepen democracy in the country.

The lawmaker noted that the bill empowers state Houses of Assembly to make law for the transition and assumption of office of the Governor-elect and Deputy Governor-elect, in line with section 4 (6) and (7) of the 1999 Constitution ( as amended).