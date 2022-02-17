From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives, yesterday, resolved to probe prison inmates’ welfare at various custodial centres, as well as the deplorable working condition of officers of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS).

Consequently, the House mandated its Committee on Reformatory Institutions to undertake the probe and report back to within 12 weeks for further legislative actions.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, on the need to investigate the deplorable state of inmates and poor condition of NCS staff.

Elumelu, in his motion, said it is worrisome that the working condition of NCS staff, as well as the welfare of inmates, are deplorable despite the N165 billion budgetary allocations to the service in the last two years.

He said the appalling state of various custodial centres and the general welfare of inmates are worrisome and require immediate attention.

The lawmaker said: “Arms squad unit of the service still parades obsoletes and substandard weapons, despite over N1 billion budget provision for prison biometrics, arms and ammunition in the 2020/2021 capital budget.”

He said this has affected the ability of service to deter, prevent or respond effectively to both internal and external threats.

“The House is aware of deaths of correctional officers and men across the country following attacks either on escort vehicles or custodial facilities.

“Also observed that staff still buys or makes their uniform till date regardless of the huge budget allocations provided for this purpose, provision of uniform for inmates is non-existence in most custodial centres.

“In addition to allegations of non-utilisation of budget allocations in the manner prescribed by the National Assembly and administrative incompetence of drivers of change in the rebranded service, there are also claims of unscrupulous staff promotion, denial of rights and benefits, including hazard and duty tour allowances levelled against the management of the service.

“The demoralising effects of these allegations, given increasing evidences of susceptibility of some officers and men compromising security of custodial facilities, might worsen violations of these facilities and current security challenges in the country,” he said.