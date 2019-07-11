Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee investigating the crisis in Edo House of Assembly will embark on a fact finding visit to the state today.

Chairman of the committee, Abdulrasak Namdas, stated this, yesterday, at the inaugural sitting of the investigative panel, in Abuja.

Namdas noted that the panel, which met with protesting members-elect of the Edo State assembly, who are yet to be inaugurated, will meet with Governor Godwin Obaseki, today, to hear his side of the story in the crisis rocking the Assembly.

Crisis broke out in Edo Assembly, after nine members were inaugurated, and elected Frank Okiye as speaker. The remaining 15 members, who were absent, alleged foul play, and insisted that they were not invited to the inaugural session. Regardless, 3 of the 15 protesting members later presented themselves before the speaker to take their oath of office.

“We shall be moving to Edo State tomorrow to meet with the governor, Namda said.