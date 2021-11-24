The Imo House of Representatives has passed the bill abolishing dichotomy between first Degree holders and Higher National Diploma (HND) holders in the same field for the purpose of employment.

The bill passed its final stage when members voted at the Committee of the Whole presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Ahmed Wase.

The passage was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a report of the House Committee on Tertiary Education and TETFund after conducting hearing on the bill.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The bill which was sponsored by a lawmaker at the 8th Assembly, Edward Pwajok passed second reading in 2017.

While presenting the bill for second reading, Pwajok said a research conducted on both certificates, showed that the discrimination had no moral justification.

He said that those with first degree were placed on Grade Level 8, while those with HND in the same field were placed on Grade Level 6 or 7.

He said that in some organisations, degree holders were paid N100, 000 at entry level, while their counterparts with HND were paid N70,000 monthly salary.

The lawmaker said, in other countries, technical experts were paid higher than administrators, saying that the reverse was the case Nigeria.

The bill would now be sent to the Senate for concurrence and then to the President for assent.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .