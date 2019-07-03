Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin has pledge support his support to the party’s House of Representatives minority caucus faction led by Ndudi Elumelu.

Jibrin, who made the commitment, on Wednesday, when Elumelu led other leaders of the group on visit to his Abuja residence, expressed hopes that their emergence will not be challenged by anyone

“I want to congratulate you. We are taking with one voice.What you have done is what we have done in the past. I hope nobody will come to make any challenge. We are going to defend what you have done to the best of our ability that this people elected will remain in the House of Representatives.

“I want to assure you that we are in opposition, but we are not on the blind opposition. We have to cooperate with others to move Nigeria forward. The BoT is well organized and I assure you that we are behind you,” the BoT Chairman stated.