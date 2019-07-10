Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) has set up a five-man committee to intervene in the leadership crisis rocking its caucus in the House of Representatives.

BoT chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin disclosed this at a press conference, after a meeting, in Abuja, yesterday.

Jibrin said the committee, which is chaired by former Senate President, Iyorchia Ayu, has seven days to submit its report.

Other members of the panel are former senate presidents, David Mark, Adolphus Wabara, former deputy senate president, Ibrahim Mantu and former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara, who serves as secretary.

He said the committee will work with the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), “so as to ensure that they are on the same page on the matter.”

The minority caucus of the Green Chamber became embroiled in crisis, last Wednesday, after Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila announced Ndudi Elumelu as minority leader, against Kingsley Chinda, who was nominated by the PDP, for the position.

Last Friday, the PDP NWC suspended Elumelu and six others for 30 days and referred them to the party’s disciplinary committee for their role in the crisis.

Regardless, the BoT chairman added: “They have been give a week to submit their reports to the BoT and NWC. Thereafter, a decision would be taken.

“I assure you that the issue of House of Representatives will soon be solved by the party. We must ensure that we do not break this party. The party will continue and no body will make any attempt to do away with our party”.

He added : “ I call on all our members to be law abiding and to ensure that our party keeps moving and to play the role of opposition. We have to be very careful and obey the party because the party is supreme. We congratulate the new leadership of the Senate for coming out with the leaders and the minority leaders.

“We agreed again that our party will play the role of opposition.