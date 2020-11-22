Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives on Saturday felicitated with former President Goodluck Jonathan on the occasion of his 63rd birthday anniversary.

The caucus, in a statement by its leader, Kingsley Chinda, paid glowing tributes to Jonathan for his contributions to the unity, peace and progress of the country over the years.

The lawmakers noted that former President Jonathan had distinguished himself as committed democrat and advocate of good governance in the country, African and and the world at large.

The caucus said: “On this special occasion, we recall with gratitude the unusual sacrifices, former President Jonathan made for the peace, progress and unity of our dear country and his untiring efforts to deepen democracy in our nation.

“Dr Jonathan is known to have initiated programmes and policies that directly impacted positively on the lives of the ordinary citizens, stabilised the economy and enhanced transparency in governance; under him, the country’s economy was rated as one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

“An apostle of ‘politics without bitterness’, Dr Jonathan, who believes that his ‘ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian’, championed electoral reforms and restored the peoples hope in the electoral process.”